The Weeknd Breaks Record For Highest-Grossing Tour By A Black Artist
The Weeknd has usurped one of his idols, Michael Jackson, as the highest-grossing tour by a black artist.
The Toronto-born R&B star, also known as Abel Tesfaye, paid tribute to Jackson by posting a video to Twitter of him covering "Dirty Diana" with the caption "my king. then, now and forever. rest easy."
According to Hot New Hip Hop, the After Hours Till Dawn tour has grossed more than $350 million in revenue since it launched in July 2022. MJ's Bad tour made approximately $311 million over a stretch that ran from September 1987 to January 1989 (amount adjusted for inflation).
One of those performances that resulted in his HBO concert special, Live at Sofi Stadium, just earned the Weeknd a couple of Emmy Award nominations: lighting design/direction and technical direction/camerawork.
The After Hours Till Dawn tour wraps up in Guadalajara, Mexico on October 25.
my king. then, now and forever. 👑✨ rest easy pic.twitter.com/7y6tEyAyBB— Abel Tesfaye (@theweeknd) July 12, 2023
-
Jay-Z Given Exhibition At The Brooklyn Public Library'The Book Of HOV' opens today.
-
Lewis Capaldi Made A Surprise Appearance At A Vamps ConcertThe Scottish singer-songwriter previously announced he would be “taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.”
-
Lisa Marie Presley's Cause Of Death RevealedThe daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died in January.
-
Alvvays, Daniel Caesar, Feist Nominated For Polaris Music Prize Short ListThe winner will be selected on September 16.
-
Jimmie Allen Countersues Women Accusing Him Of Sexual AssaultCountry star is trying "to protect my reputation and refute these claims."
-
2023 CCMA Awards Nominations, Performers AnnouncedThe Reklaws will host the event on September 16 in Hamilton, ON.
-
Aretha Franklin Will Found Under Couch Cushions Deemed ValidA jury has ruled the handwritten document is the real deal.
-
Zayn Malik Gives First Interview In Six YearsHe tells all to the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast.
-
The FBI Calls For Swifties To Report Crimes“Justice is better than revenge."