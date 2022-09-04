The Weeknd Cuts Concert Short After Losing His Voice

The Weeknd cut short his concert Saturday night after losing his voice.

Early into the second of two sold out shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the Canadian singer suddenly stopped singing “Can’t Feel My Face” and walked off stage.

The Weeknd returned to the stage and told the crowd he was pulling the plug.

“I’m going to make sure everyone is good,” he told stunned fans. “You’ll get your money back. But I’ll do a show real soon for you guys.”

The Weeknd said he wanted to apologize himself rather than via social media.

“I can’t give you what I want to give you,” he said. “I apologize. I’m so sorry and I love you guys so much.”

.@TheWeeknd just lost his voice in the middle of a sold out show at SoFi Stadium. Came out and apologized and announced everyone would get their money back and left. pic.twitter.com/En7v16RbwV — Kenny Holmes (@KHOLMESlive) September 4, 2022

In a statement he later shared on social media, The Weeknd explained: “My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated. Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”

Saturday’s concert would have been his 18th on the After Hours til Dawn Tour.

The Weeknd has almost three weeks to rest his voice before doing a pair of concerts at Rogers Centre in his hometown Toronto on Sept. 22 and 23.

He was scheduled to kick off the tour on July 8 in Toronto but had to postpone with only hours to go due to a Rogers service outage. Late last month, the singer announced he was adding a second show.