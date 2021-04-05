The Weeknd Donates $1M To Help People Of Ethiopia

The Weeknd announced Sunday that he is contributing $1 million U.S. to help feed people impacted by the conflict in Ethiopia.

“My heart breaks for my people of Ethiopia as innocent civilians ranging from small children to the elderly are being senselessly murdered and entire villages are being displaced out of fear and destruction,” the Canadian singer, who was born Abel Tesfaye to Ethiopian immigrants, wrote on social media.

“I will be donating $1 million to provide 2 million meals through the United Nations World Food Programme and encourage those who can to please give as well.”

It has been reported that thousands of civilians have been killed and more than two million displaced during the conflict that began last November.

Last August, The Weeknd donated $300,000 U.S. to the Global Aid for Lebanon campaign to help victims of a deadly explosion in Beirut.

In November, The Weeknd gave $30,000 to the University of Toronto’s Ethiopic Language and Culture Endowment. He also raised $500,000 from the sale of his XO face masks to support Toronto’s Scarborough Health Network's COVID-19 Emergency Fund last year and gave $500,000 U.S. to three Black organizations following the death of George Floyd.