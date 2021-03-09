The Weeknd Up For 6 JUNO Awards

The Weeknd didn’t get any love from the Grammy Awards this year, but he is feeling it from the JUNO Awards.

The Toronto-born singer has earned six nominations, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (After Hours), Single of the Year (“Blinding Lights”), Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year and Songwriter of the Year.

The Weeknd, who already has 10 JUNOs, is also among the nominees for the Fan Choice Award.

After Hours was shut out of the Pop Album of the Year category in favour of releases from Johnny Orlando, JP Saxe, Justin Bieber, Lennon Stella and Ryland James.

Bieber scored five nominations, including Single of the Year for “Intentions” ft. Quavo, Album of the Year (Changes) and Artist of the Year.

Group of the Year nominees include the duos Loud Luxury and The Reklaws along with Arkells, Half Moon Run and The Glorious Sons.

Competing for Breakthrough Artist of the Year are Curtis Waters, JP Saxe, Powfu, Ryland James and Tate McRae.

International Album of the Year nominees are Eminem (Music To Be Murdered By), Harry Styles (Fine Line), Luke Combs (What You See Ain't Always What You Get), Pop Smoke (Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon) and Taylor Swift (folklore).

Nominations for the 50th JUNO Awards – for those doing the math, the JUNOs skiipped 1988 – were announced Tuesday morning in an online presentation. Céline Dion added several noms to her collection, bringing it to a record 73.

A virtual JUNO Awards show, hosted by 79-year-old Ottawa native Paul Anka, will be broadcast on May 16. Anka previously hosted the JUNOs in 1975.

Due to COVID-19, last year's JUNOs were scrapped. Winners were announced online last June.

Check out the nominees in some of the major categories. For a full list, click here.

FAN CHOICE

Curtis Waters

JP Saxe

Lennon Stella

Les Cowboys Fringants

Tate McRae

Ali Gatie

Justin Bieber

NAV

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

SINGLE

Brett Kissel - "Drink About Me"

JP Saxe ft. Julia Michaels- "If The World Was Ending"

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo - "Intentions"

Lennon Stella - "Kissing Other People"

The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights"

ALBUM

You - Ali Gatie

Courage - Céline Dion

Changes - Justin Bieber

Thanks for the Dance - Leonard Cohen

After Hours - The Weeknd

POP ALBUM

It's Never Really Over - Johnny Orlando

Hold It Together - JP Saxe

Changes - Justin Bieber

Three. Two. One. - Lennon Stella

Ryland James - Ryland James

INTERNATIONAL ALBUM

Music To Be Murdered By - Eminem

Fine Line - Harry Styles

What You See Ain't Always What You Get - Luke Combs

Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon - Pop Smoke

folklore - Taylor Swift

ADULT CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

Such Pretty Forks in the Road - Alanis Morissette

Courage - Céline Dion

Starlit Afternoon - Craig Strickland

Pour déjouer l’ennui - Pierre Lapointe

CH III: The Come Up - STORRY

COUNTRY ALBUM

Timeless - Dallas Smith

Jade Eagleson - Jade Eagleson

heart theory - Lindsay Ell

Drinkin’ Songs: The Collection - Mackenzie Porter

The Lemonade Stand - Tenille Townes

ADULT ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

Sad Hunk - BAHAMAS

Are You in Love? - Basia Bulat

Fear - Begonia

Unfollow The Rules - Rufus Wainwright

Are You Gone - Sarah Harmer

ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

Pity Party - Curtis Waters

The Sun and Her Scorch - Dizzy

Pray For It - July Talk

This Place Sucks Ass - PUP

Heavy Light - U.S. Girls

ROCK ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Crown Lands - Crown Lands

Ruthless - JJ Wilde

Colorado - Neil Young & Crazy Horse

All of Us - Sam Roberts Band

A Beautiful Place to Drown - Silverstein

METAL/HARD MUSIC ALBUM

Ballistic, Sadistic - Annihilator

Unconquered - Kataklysm

Palimpsest - Protest the Hero

Abyss - Unleash The Archers

Glory, Glory! Apathy Took Helm! - Vile Creature

ARTIST

Ali Gatie

Celine Dion

Jessie Reyez

Justin Bieber

The Weeknd

GROUP

Arkells

Half Moon Run

Loud Luxury

The Glorious Sons

The Reklaws

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST

Curtis Waters

JP Saxe

Powfu

Ryland James

Tate McRae

BREAKTHROUGH GROUP

2Freres

Crown Lands

Manila Grey

Peach Pit

Young Bombs

SONGWRITER

Alanis Morissette

Alessia Cara

Jessie Reyez

JP Saxe

The Weeknd, Belly & Jason Quenneville

RAP RECORDING

New Mania - 88GLAM

Baby Gravy 2 - bbno$ & Yung Gravy

Cold World - Eric Reprid

Good Intentions (Brown Boy 2 Deluxe Version) - NAV

ELEMENTS Vol. 1 - TOBi

DANCE RECORDING

MINE - Felix Cartal, Sophie Simmons

Dancing In The Dark - Frank Walker

BUBBA - KAYTRANADA

Someone Else - Rezz x Grabbitz

Voices - So Sus

CONTEMPORARY R&B RECORDING

BEFORE LOVE CAME TO KILL US - Jessie Reyez

Where You Are - Savannah Ré

Solaris - Shay Lia

After Hours - The Weeknd

Holiday - TOBi

MUSIC VIDEO

“Wait No More” - Scott Helman

“Wrap Me Up” - Sheenah Ko

“No One’s in the Room” - Jessie Reyez

“INTRUDERS” - Jessie Reyez

“Pomegranate” - deadmau5 & The Neptunes