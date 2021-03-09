The Weeknd Up For 6 JUNO Awards
The Weeknd didn’t get any love from the Grammy Awards this year, but he is feeling it from the JUNO Awards.
The Toronto-born singer has earned six nominations, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (After Hours), Single of the Year (“Blinding Lights”), Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year and Songwriter of the Year.
The Weeknd, who already has 10 JUNOs, is also among the nominees for the Fan Choice Award.
After Hours was shut out of the Pop Album of the Year category in favour of releases from Johnny Orlando, JP Saxe, Justin Bieber, Lennon Stella and Ryland James.
Bieber scored five nominations, including Single of the Year for “Intentions” ft. Quavo, Album of the Year (Changes) and Artist of the Year.
Group of the Year nominees include the duos Loud Luxury and The Reklaws along with Arkells, Half Moon Run and The Glorious Sons.
Competing for Breakthrough Artist of the Year are Curtis Waters, JP Saxe, Powfu, Ryland James and Tate McRae.
International Album of the Year nominees are Eminem (Music To Be Murdered By), Harry Styles (Fine Line), Luke Combs (What You See Ain't Always What You Get), Pop Smoke (Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon) and Taylor Swift (folklore).
Nominations for the 50th JUNO Awards – for those doing the math, the JUNOs skiipped 1988 – were announced Tuesday morning in an online presentation. Céline Dion added several noms to her collection, bringing it to a record 73.
A virtual JUNO Awards show, hosted by 79-year-old Ottawa native Paul Anka, will be broadcast on May 16. Anka previously hosted the JUNOs in 1975.
Due to COVID-19, last year's JUNOs were scrapped. Winners were announced online last June.
Check out the nominees in some of the major categories. For a full list, click here.
FAN CHOICE
Curtis Waters
JP Saxe
Lennon Stella
Les Cowboys Fringants
Tate McRae
Ali Gatie
Justin Bieber
NAV
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
SINGLE
Brett Kissel - "Drink About Me"
JP Saxe ft. Julia Michaels- "If The World Was Ending"
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo - "Intentions"
Lennon Stella - "Kissing Other People"
The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights"
ALBUM
You - Ali Gatie
Courage - Céline Dion
Changes - Justin Bieber
Thanks for the Dance - Leonard Cohen
After Hours - The Weeknd
POP ALBUM
It's Never Really Over - Johnny Orlando
Hold It Together - JP Saxe
Changes - Justin Bieber
Three. Two. One. - Lennon Stella
Ryland James - Ryland James
INTERNATIONAL ALBUM
Music To Be Murdered By - Eminem
Fine Line - Harry Styles
What You See Ain't Always What You Get - Luke Combs
Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon - Pop Smoke
folklore - Taylor Swift
ADULT CONTEMPORARY ALBUM
Such Pretty Forks in the Road - Alanis Morissette
Courage - Céline Dion
Starlit Afternoon - Craig Strickland
Pour déjouer l’ennui - Pierre Lapointe
CH III: The Come Up - STORRY
COUNTRY ALBUM
Timeless - Dallas Smith
Jade Eagleson - Jade Eagleson
heart theory - Lindsay Ell
Drinkin’ Songs: The Collection - Mackenzie Porter
The Lemonade Stand - Tenille Townes
ADULT ALTERNATIVE ALBUM
Sad Hunk - BAHAMAS
Are You in Love? - Basia Bulat
Fear - Begonia
Unfollow The Rules - Rufus Wainwright
Are You Gone - Sarah Harmer
ALTERNATIVE ALBUM
Pity Party - Curtis Waters
The Sun and Her Scorch - Dizzy
Pray For It - July Talk
This Place Sucks Ass - PUP
Heavy Light - U.S. Girls
ROCK ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Crown Lands - Crown Lands
Ruthless - JJ Wilde
Colorado - Neil Young & Crazy Horse
All of Us - Sam Roberts Band
A Beautiful Place to Drown - Silverstein
METAL/HARD MUSIC ALBUM
Ballistic, Sadistic - Annihilator
Unconquered - Kataklysm
Palimpsest - Protest the Hero
Abyss - Unleash The Archers
Glory, Glory! Apathy Took Helm! - Vile Creature
ARTIST
Ali Gatie
Celine Dion
Jessie Reyez
Justin Bieber
The Weeknd
GROUP
Arkells
Half Moon Run
Loud Luxury
The Glorious Sons
The Reklaws
BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST
Curtis Waters
JP Saxe
Powfu
Ryland James
Tate McRae
BREAKTHROUGH GROUP
2Freres
Crown Lands
Manila Grey
Peach Pit
Young Bombs
SONGWRITER
Alanis Morissette
Alessia Cara
Jessie Reyez
JP Saxe
The Weeknd, Belly & Jason Quenneville
RAP RECORDING
New Mania - 88GLAM
Baby Gravy 2 - bbno$ & Yung Gravy
Cold World - Eric Reprid
Good Intentions (Brown Boy 2 Deluxe Version) - NAV
ELEMENTS Vol. 1 - TOBi
DANCE RECORDING
MINE - Felix Cartal, Sophie Simmons
Dancing In The Dark - Frank Walker
BUBBA - KAYTRANADA
Someone Else - Rezz x Grabbitz
Voices - So Sus
CONTEMPORARY R&B RECORDING
BEFORE LOVE CAME TO KILL US - Jessie Reyez
Where You Are - Savannah Ré
Solaris - Shay Lia
After Hours - The Weeknd
Holiday - TOBi
MUSIC VIDEO
“Wait No More” - Scott Helman
“Wrap Me Up” - Sheenah Ko
“No One’s in the Room” - Jessie Reyez
“INTRUDERS” - Jessie Reyez
“Pomegranate” - deadmau5 & The Neptunes