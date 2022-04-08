The Weeknd Fans Bidding On 'Out Of Time' Saw Blades

Fans who want to get their hands on one of The Weeknd’s vinyl pressings of his single “Out Of Time” in the shape of a saw blade have only hours left to place their bids.

U.S. art collective MSCHF is auctioning only 25 of the collectors’ items until 1 p.m. ET Friday. The minimum bid is $1,000 U.S.

The 12-inch “playable saw blade record” comes with an adaptor so it fits on a turntable spindle but the jagged edges and extra weight “may affect playback,” according to the website. MSCHF also warns that the grooves are copper-clad steel, “which may wear your stylus down faster than a normal record.”

Even though the website shows the record inserted into a power saw, the item comes with a warning that it is “not rated or intended for use as a functional saw blade.”

MSCHF was behind the limited-edition “Satan Shoes” promoted by Lil Nas X last year. Nike filed a lawsuit alleging trademark infringement and dilution.

"Out Of Time" is the third single from The Weeknd's latest album Dawn FM.