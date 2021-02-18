The Weeknd Gets Custom Super Bowl Ring

The Weeknd’s co-manager Amir “Cash” Esmailian has gifted the singer with a custom-made ring commemorating his Super Bowl LV halftime performance.

New York jewelry designer Elliot Eliantte showed off the diamond-encrusted piece in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Esmalian appears to have also got a ring for himself, according to a video clip he shared in an Instagram Story.

The Weeknd's Super Bowl ring has the NFL’s Lombardi trophy and The Weeknd’s “XO” logo on top and “The Weeknd” on both sides.

Eliantte did not disclose how much Esmailian, who grew up in Ottawa, forked over for the sparklers.

The Weeknd was the fourth Canadian artist to perform at a Super Bowl halftime show – following Dan Aykroyd, Paul Shaffer and Shania Twain – but the first Canadian artist to headline alone. He was also the first Black artist to headline the halftime show since Beyoncé in 2013 and the youngest halftime headliner since Lady Gaga in 2017.