The Weeknd Had MTV's Top Video Of 2021

For the second year in a row, The Weeknd tops MTV’s annual list of the most-played music videos.

“Save Your Tears” was No. 1 on MTV internationally between Jan. 1 and Dec. 9, 2021. Last year, the Canadian singer ruled with “Blinding Lights.”

Also making the Top 20 this year was “Peaches” by Justin Bieber featuring fellow Canadian Daniel Caesar as well as Giveon, and “STAY,” by The Kid Laroi and Bieber.

Olivia Rodrigo had three of MTV’s most-played videos of the year.

Check out the Top 20 list below, in alphabetical order:

ATB, Topic, A7S - “Your Love (9PM)”

Doja Cat - “Kiss Me More” ft. SZA

Dua Lipa - “We're Good”

Ed Sheeran - “Bad Habits”

Harry Styles - “Treat People With Kindness”

Joel Corry x RAYE x David Guetta - “BED"

Justin Bieber - “Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Kungs - “Never Going Home”

Lil Nas X - “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Maroon 5 - “Beautiful Mistakes” ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Masked Wolf - “Astronaut In the Ocean”

Olivia Rodrigo - “deja vu”

Olivia Rodrigo - “drivers license”

Olivia Rodrigo - “good 4 u”

Riton x Nightcrawlers ft. Mufasa & Hypeman - “Friday”

Silk Sonic - “Leave The Door Open”

The Kid LAROI - “WITHOUT YOU”

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - “STAY”

The Weeknd - “Save Your Tears”

Tiësto - “The Business”

In Canada, MTV is part of Bell Media, parent company of this website.