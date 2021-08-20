The Weeknd Is Moving To Bel Air

The Weeknd has paid a whopping $70 million (all figures U.S.) for a massive Bel Air mansion located just 10 minutes north of his $21 million penthouse condo in Beverly Hills.

Built in 2002, the 3066-square-metre house sits on 1.6 acres of land overlooking the Bel Air Country Club and boasts nine bedrooms as well as a spa, movie theatre, gym and music studio.

There’s an indoor pool and an infinity pool with waterfall outside. The Toronto-born singer can also relax inside the hammam.

The Weeknd bought the property from Dutch celebrities Reinout and Danielle Oerlemans, who scooped it up in 2015 for $21.4 million and pumped millions into expanding and modernizing it.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report on the deal, which is one of the year's biggest in Los Angeles real estate.

It’s a significant step up from the 763-square-metre four-bedroom penthouse The Weeknd owns on the 18th floor of the Beverly West residences. The singer reportedly also keeps a luxury condo in Toronto.

In April, The Weeknd sold his former California home – an 1166-square-metre mansion in Hidden Hills – to Madonna for $19.3 million. According to property records, he bought the property in 2017 for $18.2 million.