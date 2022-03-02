The Weeknd, Justin Bieber Had 4 Of 2021's Biggest Songs

Canadian artists had four of the 10 best-selling songs in the world last year.

According to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” tops the 2021 list of the biggest digital singles. He also holds the No. 7 spot with “Blinding Lights.”

Justin Bieber’s collaboration with The Kid LAROI, “Stay,” was the second biggest digital single of 2021 and Bieber’s “Peaches” ft. Giveon and Canada’s Daniel Caesar was No. 6.

Bieber and The Weeknd also had two of the best-selling albums of 2021 with Justice (No. 3) and After Hours (No. 5), respectively.

The IFPI calculates streaming and downloads to come up with its annual chart.

Notably, the No. 3 and No. 4 songs count Canadians among their writers – Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” was co-written by Yukon native Stephen Kozmeniuk and BTS’s “Butter” was co-written by Calgary’s Jenna Andrews.

The rest of the Top 10 digital singles are Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” (No. 5) and “good 4 u” (No. 8), Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” (No. 9) and Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” (No. 10).

Top 10 Digital Singles Of 2021

1. The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”

2. The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – “STAY”

3. Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

4. BTS – “Butter”

5. Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”

6. Justin Bieber (ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon) – “Peaches”

7. The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

8. Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u”

9. Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

10. Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Top 10 Albums Of 2021

1. Adele - 30

2. Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

3. Justin Bieber - Justice

4. Ed Sheeran - =

5. The Weeknd - After Hours

6. Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia

7. The Kid LAROI - F*ck Love

8. ABBA - Voyage

9. Morgan Wallen - Dangerous : The Double Album

10. Doja Cat - Planet Her