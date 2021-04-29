The Weeknd Leads Finalists For 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Canada’s The Weeknd leads all finalists for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards with 16 nods, positioning him to break a record for the most wins in one night held by Drake since 2017.

The Weeknd has earned nine BBMAs from 37 previous nominations. He is up against Drake this year for Top Artist, Male Artist, Hot 100 Artist and Streaming Songs Artist.

Those are just four of seven categories in which Drake, who has a record 27 BBMAs already, is a finalist.

Also repping Canada at the BBMAs this year is Justin Bieber.

Bieber, who has already collected 19 BBMAs, will surely be pleased that he's included in several R&B categories (he's up for Top R&B Artist and R&B Male Artist and "Intentions" ft. Quavo is up for R&B Song). After the Grammy nominations were announced in November, Bieber complained his album Changes was not in any R&B categories.

“I set out to make an R&B album. Changes was and is an R&B album,” he wrote in a message on Instagram. “It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me. For this not to be put into that category feels weird considering from the chords to the melodies to the vocal style all the way down to the hip hop drums that were chosen it is undeniably, unmistakably an R&B album!"

A leading finalist in the Country categories, Morgan Wallen will not be rewarded for bad behaviour (in February, a video surfaced in which the singer is heard using a racial slur). The BBMAs explained in a statement that Wallen is on the list because it is compiled based on metrics – but, “as his recent conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting).”

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will air live May 23 from Los Angeles. Nominations and winners are based on sales, streaming, radio airplay and social engagement from March 21, 2020 to April 3, 2021.

Check out the finalists in some of the categories below:

Top Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

AC/DC

AJR

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Justin Bieber

BTS

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Top Social Artist

BLACKPINK

BTS

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen

Top R&B Artist

Jhené Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Jhené Aiko

Doja Cat

SZA

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Top Country Artist

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Gabby Barrett

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Top Rock Artist

AC/DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

twenty one pilots

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Top Latin Female Artist

Becky G

Karol G

Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Eslabón Armado

Los Dos Carnales

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Surf Mesa

Top Billboard 200 Album

Juice WRLD Legends Never Die

Lil Baby My Turn

Pop Smoke Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Taylor Swift folklore

The Weeknd After Hours

Top R&B Album

Jhené Aiko Chilombo

Chris Brown & Young Thug Slime & B

Doja Cat Hot Pink

Kehlani It Was Good Until It Wasn’t

The Weeknd After Hours

Top Rap Album

DaBaby BLAME IT ON BABY

Juice WRLD Legends Never Die

Lil Baby My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert Eternal Atake

Pop Smoke Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top Country Album

Gabby Barrett Goldmine

Sam Hunt SOUTHSIDE

Chris Stapleton Starting Over

Carrie Underwood My Gift

Morgan Wallen Dangerous: The Double Album

Top Rock Album

AC/DC Power Up

Miley Cyrus Plastic Hearts

Glass Animals Dreamland

Machine Gun Kelly Tickets to My Downfall

Bruce Springsteen Letter to You

Top Latin Album

Anuel AA Emmanuel

Bad Bunny El Último Tour Del Mundo

Bad Bunny Las que no iban a salir

Bad Bunny YHLQMDLG

J Balvin Colores

Top Dance/Electronic Album

DJ Snake Carte Blanche

Gryffin Gravity

Kygo Golden Hour

Lady Gaga Chromatica

Kylie Minogue Disco

Top Hot 100 Song

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Streaming Song

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Selling Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

BTS “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Radio Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles “Adore You”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Collaboration

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

Top R&B Song

Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. “B.S.”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo “Intentions”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat “Say So”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Rap Song

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”

Top Country Song

Jason Aldean “Got What I Got”

Gabby Barrett “I Hope”

Lee Brice “One of Them Girls”

Morgan Wallen “Chasin’ You”

Morgan Wallen “More Than My Hometown”

Top Rock Song

AJR “Bang!”

All Time Low ft. blackbear “Monsters”

Glass Animals “Heat Waves”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear “my ex’s best friend”

twenty one pilots “Level of Concern”

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “Dákiti”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái”

Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers “Caramelo”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Lady Gaga “Stupid Love”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain on Me”

SAINt JHN “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”

Surf Mesa ft. Emilee “ily (i love you baby)”

Topic & A7S “Breaking Me”