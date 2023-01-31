The Weeknd Leads JUNO Awards Nominations

The Weeknd leads the way with six nominations for the 52nd JUNO Awards, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (Dawn FM) and Single of the Year (“Sacrifice”).

Close behind are Avril Lavigne and Tate McRae with five noms each. Shawn Mendes, rapper NAV and country duo The Reklaws each have three noms. Other familiar names on the list of nominations announced Tuesday are Michael Bublé, Lauren Spencer-Smith and Arcade Fire.

Vying for their first JUNOs are Preston Pablo – who is up for Single of the Year (“Flowers Need Rain”), Breakthrough Artist of the Year and Fan Choice – and dance act Rêve.

International Album of the Year nominees include Harry’s House by Harry Styles and both Taylor Swift’s Midnights and Red (Taylor’s Version).

Noticeably absent from the nominations again this year is Drake, who has declined to submit his work for consideration. In 2011, he hosted the JUNOs in Toronto but didn’t win any of the six categories in which he was nominated. In 2016, he was up for five JUNOs but won none.

The JUNO Awards will be handed out on March 11 and 13 in Edmonton. The latter show, hosted by Simu Liu, will feature performances by Nickelback, Tate McRae, Tenille Townes, Alexisonfire, Aysanabee, Jessie Reyez, AP Dhillon, Banx & Ranx and Preston Pablo and Rêve.

