The Weeknd Matches Janet Jackson Feat

The Weeknd last week became only the second artist to have three songs from the same album go to No. 1 in the U.S. in three consecutive years.

The Canadian singer’s re-do of “Save Your Tears” featuring Ariana Grande tops the Billboard Hot 100. The original version of the song is on After Hours, which spawned “Heartless” (No. 1 in December 2019) and “Blinding Lights” (No. 1 in April 2020).

The only other album to achieve this feat is Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, which had chart-toppers “Miss You Much” in 1989, “Escapade” and “Black Cat” in 1990 and “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” in 1991.

The Weeknd is also the first artist since fellow Toronto native Drake to have an album with three No. 1 hits. Drake’s 2018 album Scorpion had Hot 100 toppers “God’s Plan,” “Nice for What” and “In My Feelings.”

The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” is his sixth No. 1 song in the U.S., getting him closer to Justin Bieber’s seven and Drake’s eight. He has already surpassed Canadian artists Bryan Adams and Céline Dion, who have had four No. 1 songs on the Hot 100. ("Save Your Tears" also tops the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 this week.)

The Weeknd's phenomenal After Hours ride is not over yet. He is set to perform this month on the BRIT Awards and is the top finalist at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, with 16 nods. He could break a record for the most BBMAs wins in one night, held by Drake since 2017. The Weeknd is also up for multiple iHeartRadio Music Awards.