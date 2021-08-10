The Weeknd On Cusp Of Setting U.S. Chart Record

Canada’s The Weeknd is on the cusp of setting a chart record south of the border.

“Blinding Lights,” released in November 2019 ahead of the album After Hours, is on the U.S. singles chart for the 87th week – matching the run of “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons in 2012-14.

If the song stays on the Billboard Hot 100 for another week, it will be the new record holder for the longest time on the chart, which debuted in 1958.

“Blinding Lights” already holds the record for the most time spent in the Top 5 of the Hot 100 (43 weeks), the Top 10 (57 weeks), Top 20 (78 weeks) and Top 40 (83 weeks). It was the first song ever to spend a year in the Top 10.

The Weeknd co-wrote the track with fellow Canadians and frequent collaborators Jason Quenneville (aka DaHeala) and Ahmad Balshe (aka Belly).

“Blinding Lights” is No. 16 on this week’s Hot 100, which was compiled using MRC Data for sales, streams and radio airplay. The Weeknd also has the No. 10 spot with “Save Your Tears” ft. Ariana Grande and is at No. 18 thanks to his Doja Cat collaboration “You Right.”

Next week’s chart will include The Weeknd’s new single “Take My Breath,” which was released last Friday.