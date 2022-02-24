The Weeknd Postpones Tour Announcement Due To Ukraine Crisis

The Weeknd postponed an announcement Thursday about his forthcoming stadium tour due to Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

"unfortunately i’m just now seeing what’s happening with the conflict and will pause on tomorrow’s announcement,” the Canadian singer tweeted late Wednesday. He did not say when he will share the news.

The Weeknd was accused on social media of insensitive timing when, three hours earlier, he tweeted “LET’S GOOOOOOOO.”

The singer has been teasing the announcement of the After Hours til Dawn Stadium Tour dates by tweeting airplane and Earth emojis since late January.

Last October, The Weeknd announced he was scrapping his After Hours Tour, which was scheduled to kick off in Vancouver in January and included stops in Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto and Montreal.

“Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums,” read a message on the singer’s social media at the time.

The tour had already been pushed from summer 2020 due to COVID-19.

The Weeknd has not performed live in Canada since October 2017.