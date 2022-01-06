The Weeknd Puts His L.A. Penthouse Up For Sale

The Weeknd is unloading the Los Angeles penthouse he purchased in late 2019.

The 31-year-old Canadian singer has listed the 18th floor “Mogul” unit in the Beverly West building, for a whopping $22.5 million (all figures U.S.). He reportedly paid $21 million.

It is one of only 35 residences in the 22-storey building, which was designed by Emaar Properties (developer of Dubai’s Burj Kalifa) and boasts a saltwater pool, gym and helipad.

“The boutique-style Beverly West offers exclusivity, privacy, security, and ultimate luxury,” reads a description on the listing. HOA fees add up to more than $96,000 a year.

The Weeknd’s pad is 7,950 square feet with four bedrooms and eight bathrooms, according to the listing. (The developer shows it as 8,215 square feet with four bedrooms and six bathrooms.) There are four balconies.

“Imagine a dinner with friends and family looking out at a beautiful sunset over the Pacific Ocean, or hosting cocktails overlooking Bel-Air and one of the most exclusive Country Clubs in the country,” reads the listing, which is held by Angel Salvador of The Beverly Hills Estates.

The Weeknd doesn’t have much use for the condo. In August, he paid $70 million for a mansion only 10 minutes to the north in Bel Air.

Built in 2002, the 33,000-square-foot home sits on 1.6 acres of land overlooking the Bel Air Country Club and boasts nine bedrooms as well as a spa, movie theatre, gym and music studio.

There’s an indoor pool and an infinity pool with waterfall outside. The Toronto-born singer can also relax inside the hammam.

The Weeknd bought the property from Dutch celebrities Reinout and Danielle Oerlemans, who scooped it up in 2015 for $21.4 million and pumped millions into expanding and modernizing it.

A few months earlier, The Weeknd sold his 12,547-square-foot Hidden Hills home – reportedly to Madonna – for $19.3 million.