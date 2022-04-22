The Weeknd Releases Remix By Fellow Canadian Kaytranada

The Weeknd has released a remix of “Out Of Time” by fellow Canadian Kaytranada.

The original version of the track, which he wrote with Daniel Lopatin samples the 1983 Tomoko Aran song “Midnight Pretenders” and was released as the third single from The Weeknd’s latest album Dawn FM.

Kaytranada’s remix is featured on an EP that includes a radio edit of the remix as well as the original song and an instrumental version.

The Weeknd and Kaytranada previewed the remix on Tuesday night at a party to celebrate the one-year anniversary of L.A. retailer Terminal 27.

Kaytranada, 29, hails from Montreal and won both a Grammy and a Juno for his 2019 album Bubba.

Check out the remix of “Out Of Time” below: