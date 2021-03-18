The Weeknd Releasing Anniversary Edition Of Debut Mixtape

The Weeknd announced Wednesday that he is re-releasing his debut mixtape House of Balloons with its original mixes and samples.

“On Sunday for its 10 year anniversary I’m releasing House of Balloons on all streaming platforms for the first time in [its] original incarnation,” he shared on social media.

The Weeknd commissioned New York artist Daniel Arsham to reimagine the mixtape’s cover art, which will be featured on limited-edition merch – and 1,000 vinyl editions – available on his website for only 48 hours beginning 3 pm ET on March 21.

House of Balloons was first offered for free on The Weeknd’s website on March 21, 2011 and had a sample of Aaliyah’s “Rock the Boat” as well as samples of Siouxsie and the Banshees, Beach House and Cocteau Twins.

In a 2013 Reddit AMA, the Toronto native said the real-life "House of Balloons" is at 65 Spencer Ave. in Parkdale.