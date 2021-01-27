The Weeknd Releasing Greatest Hits Collection

The Weeknd is capitalizing on the exposure of his Super Bowl LV Halftime Show on Feb. 7 by releasing a greatest hit album.

The Highlights features 18 tracks from the Canadian singer, from 2012’s “Wicked Games” to last year’s “Blinding Lights” and “Save Your Tears.”

The Weeknd has had 11 songs in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, including five No. 1 hits.

The collection, now available for pre-order from his merch store, comes out Feb. 5 – just in time for his his halftime performance at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.