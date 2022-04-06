The Weeknd Replacing Ye As Coachella Headliner

The Weeknd is replacing Ye as headliner at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The Canadian singer will close out the festival on April 17 and 24 along with previously announced Coachella act Swedish House Mafia.

Ye cancelled his appearance earlier this week.

Although no reason was given, Page Six reported last week that the rapper told his estranged wife Kim Kardashian he was “going away to get help.”

In February, Ye threatened to drop out if Billie Eilish did not apologize to Travis Scott for a comment she made at a concert in Atlanta when she noticed a fan in distress.

Eilish told the crowd: “We’re taking care of our people. I wait for people to be OK until I keep going.” It was perceived as a reference to Scott, who continued to perform at the Astroworld Festival in Houston in November as medics and frantic fans rushed to help people crushed in a crowd surge.

In an Instagram post, Ye said Scott was going to join him on stage at Coachella “BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM.”

(Eilish responded that she "literally never said a thing about travis. was just helping a fan.”)

There is also an online petition to have Ye removed from the Coachella line-up due to his recent behaviour towards estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her new beau Pete Davidson.

Last month, Ye was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours for violating the platform’s policy on hate speech, bullying and harassment after he used a racial slur against Trevor Noah. He was also barred from performing at the Grammy Awards.

For The Weeknd, his Coachella set will be a warm-up for his After Hours Til Dawn Tour, which kicks off on July 9 in Toronto and includes an Aug. 23 stop in Vancouver.

Doja Cat, who is scheduled to open for The Weeknd on his tour, is also performing at Coachella on April 17 and 24.