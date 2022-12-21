The Weeknd's 'Avatar' Song Among 15 On Oscar Shortlist

A song by Canada’s The Weeknd is among those shortlisted for nominations for the 95th Academy Awards.

“Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from Avatar: The Way of Water is one of 15 possible contenders for an Original Song nomination.

If the song gets nominated, it will be the first ever for The Weeknd. The 32-year-old Toronto native wrote the song with Steve Angello, Sebastian Ingrosso and Axel Hedfors of Swedish House Mafia with composer Simon Franglen.

Also in the running are Taylor Swift’s “Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing, Rihanna’s "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Lady Gaga’s "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick.

Swift had hoped that her All Too Well: The Short Film would get some Oscar love but it was not shortlisted for consideration in the Live Action Short category.

Gaga won Original Song at the Oscars in 2019 for “Shallow” from A Star Is Born and was nominated in 2016 for “’Til It Happens to You” from The Hunting Ground. She co-wrote “Hold My Hand” with BloodPop.

(The songs by Gaga, Swift, Rihanna and two others on the shortlist are up for a Golden Globe.)

"My Mind & Me" from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me – written by Gomez and five others – is also shortlisted, as is “Good Afternoon,” penned by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (with three others) and performed by Will Ferrell and Canada’s Ryan Reynolds in Spirited.

The Original Song shortlist was chosen from 81 eligible songs, according to the Academy. Members will vote beginning Jan. 12 and the five nominated songs will be announced on Jan. 24.

The 95th Academy Awards will be handed out on March 12.

Check out the Original Song shortlist below:

"Time" from Amsterdam

"Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" from Avatar: The Way of Water

"Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

"This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once

"Ciao Papa" from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

"Til You’re Home" from A Man Called Otto

"Naatu Naatu" from RRR

"My Mind & Me" from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

"Good Afternoon" from Spirited

"Applause" from Tell It like a Woman

"Stand Up" from Till

"Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick

"Dust & Ash" from The Voice of Dust and Ash

"Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing

"New Body Rhumba" from White Noise