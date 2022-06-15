The Weeknd's 'Dawn FM' On Polaris Music Prize Long List
The Weeknd’s Dawn FM is among 40 album on the Long List of 2022 Polaris Music Prize contenders.
The list also includes releases from four past Polaris Music Prize winners – Arcade Fire, Tanya Tagaq, Haviah Mighty and Backxwash.
The Polaris Music Prize goes to the best Canadian album of the year, “judged solely on artistic merit, without consideration for genre or record sales,” according to a release. A jury of 197 music industry insiders considered 223 albums this year.
The Short List of 10 finalists will be announced on July 14.
At a gala ceremony on Sept. 19, the winner will receive $50,000 and the nine runners-up will get $3,000 each.
Last year's winning album was Parallel World by Cadence Weapon.
2022 Polaris Music Prize Long List:
Ada Lea – One Hand on the Steering Wheel the Other Sewing a Garden
Adria Kain – When Flowers Bloom
Ahi – Prospect
Arcade Fire – WE
Backxwash – I Lie Here Buried With My Rings and My Dresses
BadBadNotGood – Talk Memory
Basia Bulat – The Garden
Cedric Noel – Hang Time
Charlotte Day Wilson – Alpha
Chiiild – Hope for Sale
Destroyer – Labyrinthitis
The Garrys – Get Thee to a Nunnery
The Halluci Nation – One More Saturday Night
Haviah Mighty – Stock Exchange
Hubert Lenoir – Pictura de Ipse : Musique Directe
Jean-Michel Blais – Aubades
Joyful Joyful – Joyful Joyful
Julie Doiron – I Thought of You
Kelly McMichael – Waves
Les Louanges – Crash
Lisa Leblanc – Chiac Disco
Loony – soft thing
Luna Li – Duality
Lydia Képinski – Depuis
Men I Trust – Untourable Album
Myst Milano – Shapeshyfter
Ombiigizi – Sewn Back Together
Orville Peck – Bronco
Ouri – Frame of a Fauna
Pierre Kwenders – José Louis and the Paradox of Love
P’tit Belliveau – Un homme et son piano
PUP – The Unraveling of PUPTheBand
Sate – The Fool
Shad – Tao
Sister Ray – Communion
Snotty Nose Rez Kids – Life After
Stars – From Capelton Hill
Tanika Charles – Papillon de Nuit: The Night Butterfly
Tanya Tagaq – Tongues
The Weeknd – Dawn FM
Artist Radio
Listen to music from Polaris Music Prize Long List artists