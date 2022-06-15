The Weeknd's 'Dawn FM' On Polaris Music Prize Long List

The Weeknd’s Dawn FM is among 40 album on the Long List of 2022 Polaris Music Prize contenders.

The list also includes releases from four past Polaris Music Prize winners – Arcade Fire, Tanya Tagaq, Haviah Mighty and Backxwash.

The Polaris Music Prize goes to the best Canadian album of the year, “judged solely on artistic merit, without consideration for genre or record sales,” according to a release. A jury of 197 music industry insiders considered 223 albums this year.

The Short List of 10 finalists will be announced on July 14.

At a gala ceremony on Sept. 19, the winner will receive $50,000 and the nine runners-up will get $3,000 each.

Last year's winning album was Parallel World by Cadence Weapon.

2022 Polaris Music Prize Long List:

Ada Lea – One Hand on the Steering Wheel the Other Sewing a Garden

Adria Kain – When Flowers Bloom

Ahi – Prospect

Arcade Fire – WE

Backxwash – I Lie Here Buried With My Rings and My Dresses

BadBadNotGood – Talk Memory

Basia Bulat – The Garden

Cedric Noel – Hang Time

Charlotte Day Wilson – Alpha

Chiiild – Hope for Sale

Destroyer – Labyrinthitis

The Garrys – Get Thee to a Nunnery

The Halluci Nation – One More Saturday Night

Haviah Mighty – Stock Exchange

Hubert Lenoir – Pictura de Ipse : Musique Directe

Jean-Michel Blais – Aubades

Joyful Joyful – Joyful Joyful

Julie Doiron – I Thought of You

Kelly McMichael – Waves

Les Louanges – Crash

Lisa Leblanc – Chiac Disco

Loony – soft thing

Luna Li – Duality

Lydia Képinski – Depuis

Men I Trust – Untourable Album

Myst Milano – Shapeshyfter

Ombiigizi – Sewn Back Together

Orville Peck – Bronco

Ouri – Frame of a Fauna

Pierre Kwenders – José Louis and the Paradox of Love

P’tit Belliveau – Un homme et son piano

PUP – The Unraveling of PUPTheBand

Sate – The Fool

Shad – Tao

Sister Ray – Communion

Snotty Nose Rez Kids – Life After

Stars – From Capelton Hill

Tanika Charles – Papillon de Nuit: The Night Butterfly

Tanya Tagaq – Tongues

The Weeknd – Dawn FM