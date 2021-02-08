The Weeknd's Super Bowl Show Inspires Memes
The Weeknd’s memorable Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday night provided a few particularly meme-worthy moments.
The singer got up close to the camera while singing “I Can’t Feel My Face” in a dizzying funhouse-style space under the stadium stands.
Not surprisingly, the images sparked creativity on social media. Here’s a look:
Me looking around for ‘real pants’ when the pandemic’s over after only wearing sweatpants for a year pic.twitter.com/RcmeftPHCI— Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) February 8, 2021
Me trying to find a vaccine site with extra shots about to go to waste pic.twitter.com/JMkl63MxHE— jason@calacanis.com (@Jason) February 8, 2021
Leaving the camera on selfie mode accidentally pic.twitter.com/6qftEZLTWO— Ronnie 2K 2K21 (@Ronnie2K) February 8, 2021
When you lost in the club #SuperBowl #TheWeeknd https://t.co/DQLNfx0oWu— heythere (@heyhydie1) February 8, 2021
moms on zoom pic.twitter.com/BxliBovRhN— haley strong (@hstrong_) February 8, 2021
what my pizza rolls see from inside the microwave pic.twitter.com/GavZzw7cQR— Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) February 8, 2021
what my friends see in their ring doorbell when I show up to their house #superbowl #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/MgiYyf6SnH— Ashley Flanagan (@ashleyflanny) February 8, 2021
my camera roll when I take my iPad back from a toddler pic.twitter.com/g0OqJLFpPH— 𝑨𝒔𝒉𝒍𝒆𝒚 𝑾𝒉𝒊𝒕𝒆 • 𝑬𝒔𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒏 (@skinclasshero) February 8, 2021
me trying to follow the hostess to my table at the Cheesecake Factory pic.twitter.com/mhB6LKCIiF— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 8, 2021
me after leaving my zoom class when my teacher asked me something #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/stMBYRd2V0— nadia (@plsitions) February 8, 2021
Me trying to find the exit in IKEA pic.twitter.com/eJVas7q7DM— Barbara aka The Momdalorian (@barbyinCA) February 8, 2021
