The Weeknd's Super Bowl Show Inspires Memes

The Weeknd’s memorable Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday night provided a few particularly meme-worthy moments.

The singer got up close to the camera while singing “I Can’t Feel My Face” in a dizzying funhouse-style space under the stadium stands.

Not surprisingly, the images sparked creativity on social media. Here’s a look:

Me looking around for ‘real pants’ when the pandemic’s over after only wearing sweatpants for a year pic.twitter.com/RcmeftPHCI — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) February 8, 2021

Me trying to find a vaccine site with extra shots about to go to waste pic.twitter.com/JMkl63MxHE — jason@calacanis.com (@Jason) February 8, 2021

Leaving the camera on selfie mode accidentally pic.twitter.com/6qftEZLTWO — Ronnie 2K 2K21 (@Ronnie2K) February 8, 2021

moms on zoom pic.twitter.com/BxliBovRhN — haley strong (@hstrong_) February 8, 2021

what my pizza rolls see from inside the microwave pic.twitter.com/GavZzw7cQR — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) February 8, 2021

what my friends see in their ring doorbell when I show up to their house #superbowl #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/MgiYyf6SnH — Ashley Flanagan (@ashleyflanny) February 8, 2021

my camera roll when I take my iPad back from a toddler pic.twitter.com/g0OqJLFpPH — 𝑨𝒔𝒉𝒍𝒆𝒚 𝑾𝒉𝒊𝒕𝒆 • 𝑬𝒔𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒏 (@skinclasshero) February 8, 2021

me trying to follow the hostess to my table at the Cheesecake Factory pic.twitter.com/mhB6LKCIiF — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 8, 2021

me after leaving my zoom class when my teacher asked me something #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/stMBYRd2V0 — nadia (@plsitions) February 8, 2021