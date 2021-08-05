The Weeknd's Video Pulled From Cinemas: Report

The video for The Weeknd’s new song “Take My Breath” has reportedly been pulled from IMAX cinemas, where it was scheduled to be shown ahead of The Suicide Squad this weekend.

According to Variety, the decision was “due to epilepsy warnings regarding the ‘intense strobe lighting’ in the clip.”

The Weeknd shared a link to the Variety report on social media and added the eyes emoji.

“Take My Breath” is set to be released at at midnight.