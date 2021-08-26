The Weeknd Says New Album Is Almost Done

The Weeknd has offered a bit of info about his forthcoming album.

“I’m finishing the new album right now. It should be done by the end of this month and we’re just kind of figuring out when to put it out,” the Canadian singer told The Hollywood Reporter.

The first single from the collection is "Take My Breath," which dropped earlier this month.

The Weeknd has also been busy developing a series for HBO about a female pop singer in a relationship with the leader of a secretive cult.

“It’s been really cool because I’m working on this album this summer simultaneously with the writer’s room for the new TV show. So, I’ve been kind of going back and forth from finishing the album and pending up the show that we’re going to start shooting soon. It’s been quite a summer.”

Asked if there will be any “cool collaborations” on his new album, The Weeknd replied with a laugh: “I plead the fifth on that one.”

The Toronto-born singer admitted he is “curious to see how the year unfolds” in terms of concerts because he is anxious to hit the road.

“I didn’t get to really perform [After Hours] to my fans,” he said. “There’s just something about going on tour, and even going on festival runs, and just experiencing new music with the crowd. Hopefully we get to do that.”