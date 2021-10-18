The Weeknd Scraps Arena Tour For Summer Stadium Shows

The Weeknd announced Monday he is scrapping a tour that was set to kick off in Vancouver in January.

“Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums,” read a message on the Toronto singer’s social media.

The Weeknd said the After Hours til Dawn stadium tour will begin next summer instead, with dates to be announced.

“Current tickets will be refunded automatically and all ticket holders will be given priority to buy tickets for the stadium shows when they go on sale.”

The Weeknd was also scheduled to perform in Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto and Montreal this winter. When the After Hours Tour was announced, a release promised it will feature “one of the most innovative stage designs to date, containing the most LED lights and video for an arena show.”

The tour was originally set to kick off in June 2020 but, in May 2020 it was postponed to June 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, in February 2021, the tour was postponed again.

While many fans on social media said they were excited about bigger shows, others shared their disappointment. "This is the 3rd time you’ve Rescheduled and I bought Front Row, But now I gotta buy New Tickets?!??!?? NAH BRUH...," read one tweet. In The Weeknd's Instagram comments, one fan wrote simply: "NOT IMPRESSED ."

The Weeknd has not performed live in Canada since October 2017.