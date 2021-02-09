The Weeknd Sees Sales Soar After Super Bowl

The Weeknd is seeing sales of his music surge following his Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.

According to MRC Data cited by Billboard, sales of the Canadian singer’s songs and albums in the U.S. jumped from 7,500 on Saturday to 36,500 on Super Bowl Sunday – a 385 percent increase.

“Blinding Lights,” which The Weeknd performed at the end of his medley of hits, sold 423 percent more. "Can't Feel My Face," which sparked countless memes, also sparked a whopping 987 percent surge in sales of the song.

The Weeknd’s greatest hits album The Highlights sold 1,500 copies on Sunday, an increase of 120 percent over the day before.

The Toronto-born singer has two tracks in the Top 10 of this week’s Billboard 100, which reflects the previous week’s sales and streams in the U.S. “Blinding Lights” is No. 3 after a whopping 61 weeks on the chart and “Save Your Tears” is No. 8.