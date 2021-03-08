The Weeknd Sets Another Chart Record

Canada’s The Weeknd tweeted Monday that he is “beyond blessed” to have set a chart record in the U.S.

In its 52nd week on the Billboard Hot 100, “Blinding Lights” is No. 3 this week – making it the first song ever to spend a year in the Top 10.

Released in November 2019, “Blinding Lights” debuted at No. 11 but made it into the Top 10 by February 2020. With the exception of two weeks last December, the After Hours track has remained in the Top 10.

The Hot 100 is compiled using MRC Data for sales, streams and radio airplay. The March 13th chart will be published Tuesday.

“Blinding Lights” is now tied with “Closer” by The Chainsmokers and “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars for the most time – 21 weeks – in the Top 3.

The song has also spent more time in the Top 5 than any other and is one of only nine songs ever to stay on the Hot 100 for at least 65 weeks.

The Weeknd co-wrote the track with fellow Canadians and frequent collaborators Jason Quenneville (aka DaHeala) and Ahmad Balshe (aka Belly).