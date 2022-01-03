The Weeknd Shares Album Release Date

The Weeknd announced Monday that his fifth studio album – described as "a new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd" – will drop on Friday.

Dawn FM, the first collection of new music from the singer since 2020’s After Hours, features Lil Wayne, Tyler, The Creator, Quincy Jones and experimental electronic artist Oneohtrix Point Never (aka Daniel Lopatin).

"I got mad love for Tyler, the Creator, and what he’s doing right now," The Weeknd told GQ last year. "He’s somebody that I really admire, because he wears his feelings on his sleeve.”

According to a video promoting the new album, The Weeknd’s fellow Canadian, actor Jim Carrey, is also involved.

"He lived literally like two buildings down from me," the singer told GQ.. “He had a telescope, and I had a telescope. He was like, ‘Where do you live? What floor do you live on?’ … We looked out the windows on our telescopes and we could see each other.”

The announcement came only days after The Weeknd posted on Instagram a screenshot of a supposed text conversation with XO Records co-founder La Mar Taylor. “Everything feels chaotic again,” The Weeknd wrote. “Music can heal and that feels more important than another album rollout. Let’s just drop the whole thing and enjoy it with the people… XO.”

Watch the teaser below: