The Weeknd Starring In His 1st Feature Film

Canada’s The Weeknd is starring in his first feature film, it was reported on Tuesday.

Not much is known about the project, according to Variety and Deadline, including the title, plot or genre. It is currently in production in Los Angeles with Trey Edward Shults directing.

The Weeknd’s co-stars are Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) and Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin).

According to the reports, the 33-year-old Toronto singer co-wrote the script and is co-producing the film. He will also collaborate with OPN (aka Daniel Lopatin) on the score. Chayse Irvin, who worked on music videos for Beyoncé, Solange, Leon Bridges and OneRepublic, is handling the cinematography.

The Weeknd’s only previous film role was a cameo as himself in the 2019 Adam Sandler drama Uncut Gems. He was nominated for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards in 2016 for "Earned It" (from Fifty Shades of Grey) and recorded "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" for the end credits of last year's Avatar: The Way of Water.

He has a starring role in the forthcoming six-episode series The Idol (which will be available on Crave).