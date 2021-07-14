The Weeknd Teases Next Album: 'Really Proud Of This One'

The Weeknd went on a Twitter spree late Tuesday to tease his next album.

“We gettin’ there,” he wrote, alongside a CD emoji. “Really proud of this one. wow…”

Last September, the Canadian singer said he was working on a follow-up to the wildly successful After Hours. "I might have another album ready to go by the time this quarantine is over,” he told Rolling Stone.

In April, The Weeknd tweeted that he “made so much magic in the small quarantined room” and said he is “now just piecing it all together… it’s so beautiful.” At the Billboard Music Awards in May, The Weeknd declared: "The After Hours are done and the dawn is coming."

On Tuesday, The Weeknd gave another update. “Massaging it now, being sweet to it. giving it some tlc…”

He added: “Just so there’s no confusion, it’s a full body of work…”

The Weeknd also promised fans “the tour is going to be MADNESS.” His After Hours tour was scheduled to hit five Canadian cities in June-July 2020 but was pushed a year due to the pandemic. It is now set to kick off in Vancouver on Jan. 14 and 15 followed by shows in Edmonton on Jan. 17; Winnipeg on Jan. 19; Toronto on Feb. 1 and 2 and April 10 and 11; and Montreal on Feb. 3.

The Weeknd's album update came the same day his Super Bowl performance received three nominations at the Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Variety Special.