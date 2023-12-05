The Weeknd To Headline 'Fortnite Festival'

The Weeknd has been announced as the headliner for this weekend's Festival, a new music-based experience within the game of Fortnite.

Developed by Harmonix, the studio behind Rock Band, Fortnite Festival is the first completely music-centred mode to be introduced to the battle royale game.

Players will be allowed to hit notes in rhythm and time to the song as the artist performs onscreen.

“Fortnite Festival is a new music game where players can play in a band with friends or perform solo on stage with hit music by their favourite artists,” the press release adds.

Fortnite Festival launches as an in-game experience this Saturday, December 9.

This is the second big appearance in Fortnite by a musical artist in the past month. Eminem made an appearance in the game on December 2 for its "Big Bang" event. Other artists to work with Fortnite include Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Marshmello, and Ariana Grande.