The Weeknd To Perform At iHeartRadio Music Awards

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande will perform together on the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The pair, whose “Save Your Tears” remix is the No. 1 song in the U.S. for the second consecutive week, are on a list of performers that includes Silk Sonic (aka Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak), Dan + Shay and Doja Cat.

Also performing will be Usher, who doubles as host.

“This year's show includes an incredible lineup of exceptionally talented artists,” said Usher, in a release. “It’s going to be a great time!”

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricci, twenty one pilots and Megan Thee Stallion are among the acts set to appear on the May 27th show.

Lil Nas X and Coldplay’s Chris Martin will present Elton John with the 2021 iHeartRadio Icon Award.

The Weeknd is up for Song of the Year (“Blinding Lights”) and Male Artist of the Year as well as several socially-voted categories. Also repping Canada are nominees Shawn Mendes, Drake, Justin Bieber, JP Saxe, Frank Dukes and Tate McRae.