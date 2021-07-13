The Weeknd To Perform On 'Global Citizen Live'

Canada’s The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes and Alessia Cara will take part in Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour streaming event that aims to “unite the world to defend the planet and defeat poverty.”

“It is very important to me to be a part of this historic event to spread awareness and encourage action toward helping the people of Ethiopia during this devastating humanitarian crisis they are faced with,” said The Weeknd, in a release. “It’ll be an honour to perform and help bring support to these citizens who are suffering so severely.”

Global Citizen on Tuesday announced the line-up for the Sept. 25 event, which also includes BTS, Lorde, Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran and Metallica.

Other acts scheduled to participate include Adam Lambert, Andrea Bocelli, Angélique Kidjo, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Christine and the Queens, Davido, Demi Lovato, DJ Snake, Duran Duran,Femi Kuti, Green Day, H.E.R., Hugh Jackman & Deborra-lee Furness, Keith Urban, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Rag’n’Bone Man, Ricky Martin, The Lumineers, Tiwa Savage and Usher.