The Weeknd To Receive Humanitarian Award

Canada’s The Weeknd will be honoured with the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the Black Music Action Coalition’s inaugural Music in Action Awards.

The Sept. 23 event in Hollywood will recognize those in the music industry who have made significant contributions to social justice and equity.

In April, The Weeknd said he was helping to feed people impacted by the conflict in Ethiopia. “I will be donating $1 million to provide 2 million meals through the United Nations World Food Programme,” said the singer, who was born to Ethiopian parents.

Last year, The Weeknd split $1 million in proceeds from the sale of XO face masks between the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund and Toronto’s Scarborough Health Network. He also donated $300,000 U.S. to help victims of the explosion that rocked Beirut last August and made huge contributions to various Black-focused causes in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.