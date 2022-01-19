The Weeknd Tops Canadian Albums Chart

The Weeknd had two of the five biggest albums in his native Canada last week, including the one at No. 1.

Dawn FM debuted at the top of the Billboard Canadian Albums chart and The Weeknd’s hits collection The Highlights is at No. 5 in its 49th week.

Dawn FM is The Weeknd’s fourth consecutive album to go to No. 1 in Canada (his 2013 debut Kiss Land made it to No. 2). The Highlights and the EP My Dear Melancholy also topped the chart.

South of the border, Dawn FM finished its first week at No. 2, behind D$4EVER from rapper Gunna – an album that’s No. 2 in Canada.

According to The Weeknd's label, Dawn FM also debuted at No. 1 in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland.

Rounding out the Top 5 in Canada was the Encanto soundtrack and Adele’s 30, which fell from the No. 1 spot it held for 7 weeks.

The Weeknd’s fellow Canadian artist Drake fell two spots to No. 10 with Certified Lover Boy and Justin Bieber’s Justice is at No. 13 in its 43rd week on the chart.

Nickelback’s 2013 collection The Best Of Nickelback: Volume 1 re-entered the Billboard Canadian Albums chart last week at No. 52. (In the U.S., it returned to the chart at No. 107.)