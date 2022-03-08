The Weeknd Voices Character On 'The Simpsons'

The Weeknd said this week he is “proud” to have voiced a character in an episode of The Simpsons airing later this month.

The Canadian singer plays an influencer named Orion Hughes (aka Darius Hughes) in the episode titled “Bart The Cool Kid” on March 20.

“Proud of this one,” The Weeknd tweeted about the role.

A long list of music artists have guest-starred on The Simpsons, including Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Chris Martin and Elton John. The Weeknd follows Canadian singers Paul Anna (Season 7), Bachman Turner Overdrive (Season 11) and Justin Bieber (Season 24).

In 2020, the Toronto native was animated for an episode of American Dad, in which he played a virginal version of himself. At the time, The Weeknd told Variety it would be “an obvious bucket list would be to work on The Simpsons. That would be a dream — and if they’re reading this, I actually have a pretty cool idea if they’re down.”

The Weeknd also appeared as Madea in a 2020 episode of Robot Chicken and was animated for his "Snowchild" video.