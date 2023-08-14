The Weeknd Will No Longer Do Features - Unless Daft Punk Reunite

The Weeknd has invited a lot of artists to guest on his tracks in his career but those days will soon be over.

During his concert in Warsaw, Poland the other night, the Toronto artist (real name Abel Tesfaye) told the crowd he has a new track coming out called “Another One of Me,” but that it will signal the end of including guest features.

“And I just wanna say, this, this is gonna be the last feature I ever do, ever in my career, so I wanna perform it for you guys tonight.”

It didn't take long for him to follow up that promise with one exception. On socials he wrote, “the final feature… unless daft punk ever get back together.”

Of course, Daft Punk helped the Weeknd become one of the biggest stars on Earth back in 2016, when the two sides teamed up for his album, Starboy.

To date, the Weeknd has collaborated with the likes of Drake, Ariana Grande, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Travis Scott, Lana Del Rey, FKA Twigs, Future, Madonna and Bad Bunny.