The Weeknd Wins 1st Brit Award

The Weeknd won International Male Solo Artist at the 2021 Brit Awards on Tuesday.

The Canadian singer beat out Bruce Springsteen, Burna Boy, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala to win his first BRIT Award. He was nominated in the category in 2016 and 2017.

He is the third artist from Canada to win the award – Justin Bieber won in 2016 and Drake was the winner in 2017 and 2019.

The Weeknd, who was a performer at the BRITs, is also nominated for this month's iHeartRadio Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards and JUNO Awards.

The International Female Solo Artist award went to Billie Eilish and HAIM was named winner of International Group.

Other early winners at the BRITs were Arlo Parks (Breakthrough Artist), Dua Lipa (Female Solo Artist) and J Hus (Male Solo Artist). Little Mix picked up the British Group award – the first all-female act to win the category.

"Watermelon Sugar" by Harry Styles won the British Single award. “I just continue to be baffled by moments like this and they make me more and more incredibly grateful to be able to get to do this job every day,” said Styles. “I want to thank my fans for being so generous to me, always, and everyone in my life who has my back.”

More to come...