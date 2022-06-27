The Weeknd Wins At 2022 BET Awards
The Weeknd was named Best Male R&B/Pop Artist at Sunday’s 2022 BET Awards.
The 32-year-old Toronto native, who did not attend the show, has been nominated in the category five previous times.
His fellow Canadian nominees Drake and Director X came up empty but Justin Bieber earned a mention thanks to being featured with Tems on Wizkid’s “Essence,” which won Best Collaboration.
The night’s big winner in music categories was Silk Sonic, who earning Album of the Year (for An Evening With Silk Sonic) and Group of the Year. Anderson .Paak was also named Video Director of the Year.
Doja Cat topped the list of nominations with six but came up empty. She lost Best Female R&B/Pop Artist to Jazmine Sullivan and Female Hip Hop Artist to Megan Thee Stallion.
The 2022 BET Awards included performances by Giveon, Lizzo, Jack Harlow with Brandy, Chance the Rapper and Joey Bada$$ and Latto with Mariah Carey. Ye made a surprise appearance to present Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Check out the winners below:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic * WINNER
Back of My Mind, H.E.R.
Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
Donda, Ye
Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan
Planet Her, Doja Cat
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan * WINNER
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Blxst
Chris Brown
Givēon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd * WINNER
Wizkid
Yung Bleu
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion * WINNER
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar * WINNER
Lil Baby
BEST GROUP
Silk Sonic * WINNER
Chlöe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock
BEST COLLABORATION
“Essence,” Wizkid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems * WINNER
“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khaled ft. Lil Baby & Lil Durk
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat ft. SZA
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake ft. Future & Young Thug
“Whole Lotta Money” (Remix), Bia ft. Nicki Minaj
BEST NEW ARTIST
Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
Latto * WINNER
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar * WINNER
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat ft. SZA
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake ft. Future & Young Thug
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak * WINNER
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
BET HER
"Best of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige * WINNER
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan
“Unloyal,” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox
“Woman,” Doja Cat
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Dave (U.K.)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)
Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)
Little Simz (U.K.)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League Djz (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
Tems (Nigeria) * WINNER
