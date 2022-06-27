The Weeknd Wins At 2022 BET Awards

The Weeknd was named Best Male R&B/Pop Artist at Sunday’s 2022 BET Awards.

The 32-year-old Toronto native, who did not attend the show, has been nominated in the category five previous times.

His fellow Canadian nominees Drake and Director X came up empty but Justin Bieber earned a mention thanks to being featured with Tems on Wizkid’s “Essence,” which won Best Collaboration.

The night’s big winner in music categories was Silk Sonic, who earning Album of the Year (for An Evening With Silk Sonic) and Group of the Year. Anderson .Paak was also named Video Director of the Year.

Doja Cat topped the list of nominations with six but came up empty. She lost Best Female R&B/Pop Artist to Jazmine Sullivan and Female Hip Hop Artist to Megan Thee Stallion.

The 2022 BET Awards included performances by Giveon, Lizzo, Jack Harlow with Brandy, Chance the Rapper and Joey Bada$$ and Latto with Mariah Carey. Ye made a surprise appearance to present Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Check out the winners below:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic * WINNER

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

Donda, Ye

Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan

Planet Her, Doja Cat

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan * WINNER

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Blxst

Chris Brown

Givēon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd * WINNER

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion * WINNER

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar * WINNER

Lil Baby

BEST GROUP

Silk Sonic * WINNER

Chlöe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

BEST COLLABORATION

“Essence,” Wizkid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems * WINNER

“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khaled ft. Lil Baby & Lil Durk

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat ft. SZA

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake ft. Future & Young Thug

“Whole Lotta Money” (Remix), Bia ft. Nicki Minaj

BEST NEW ARTIST

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

Latto * WINNER

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar * WINNER

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat ft. SZA

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake ft. Future & Young Thug

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak * WINNER

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

BET HER

"Best of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige * WINNER

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan

“Unloyal,” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox

“Woman,” Doja Cat

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Dave (U.K.)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)

Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)

Little Simz (U.K.)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League Djz (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

Tems (Nigeria) * WINNER