The Weeknd Wins At 2022 BET Awards

The Weeknd was named Best Male R&B/Pop Artist at Sunday’s 2022 BET Awards.

The 32-year-old Toronto native, who did not attend the show, has been nominated in the category five previous times.

His fellow Canadian nominees Drake and Director X came up empty but Justin Bieber earned a mention thanks to being featured with Tems on Wizkid’s “Essence,” which won Best Collaboration.

The night’s big winner in music categories was Silk Sonic, who earning Album of the Year (for An Evening With Silk Sonic) and Group of the Year. Anderson .Paak was also named Video Director of the Year.

Doja Cat topped the list of nominations with six but came up empty. She lost Best Female R&B/Pop Artist to Jazmine Sullivan and Female Hip Hop Artist to Megan Thee Stallion.

The 2022 BET Awards included performances by Giveon, Lizzo, Jack Harlow with Brandy, Chance the Rapper and Joey Bada$$ and Latto with Mariah Carey. Ye made a surprise appearance to present Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Check out the winners below:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic * WINNER
Back of My Mind, H.E.R.
Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
Donda, Ye
Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan
Planet Her, Doja Cat

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan * WINNER
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Blxst
Chris Brown
Givēon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd * WINNER
Wizkid
Yung Bleu

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion * WINNER
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar * WINNER
Lil Baby

BEST GROUP

Silk Sonic * WINNER
Chlöe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock

BEST COLLABORATION

“Essence,” Wizkid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems * WINNER
“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khaled ft. Lil Baby & Lil Durk
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat ft. SZA
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake ft. Future & Young Thug
“Whole Lotta Money” (Remix), Bia ft. Nicki Minaj

BEST NEW ARTIST

Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
Latto * WINNER
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar * WINNER
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat ft. SZA
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake ft. Future & Young Thug

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak * WINNER
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott

BET HER

"Best of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige * WINNER
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan
“Unloyal,” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox
“Woman,” Doja Cat

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Dave (U.K.)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)
Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)
Little Simz (U.K.)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League Djz (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
Tems (Nigeria) * WINNER

