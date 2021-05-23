The Weeknd Wins Big At 'Billboard' Music Awards
The Weeknd was a big winner at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) on Sunday night.
The Canadian singer was named winner of Top Artist, Top Male Artist, R&B Artist, Male R&B Artist, R&B Album (After Hours), Radio Songs Artist and Hot 100 Artist as well as Radio Song, R&B Song and Hot 100 Song (“Blinding Lights”).
The Weekend marked the end of his After Hours character. “I’d like to thank God that I don’t have to wear that red suit anymore,” he said, after thanking “my family back home in Toronto.” Later in the show, he teased: "The After Hours are done and the dawn is coming."
His fellow Canadian Drake won Top Streaming Songs Artist.
Drake brought out his three-year-old son Adonis to accept the Artist of the Decade award, which was presented by his family and friends – including mother Sandi and father Dennis.
The rap superstar admitted he is “really bad at taking compliments” and doesn’t “quite understand” his success. He added: “I just know that I’ve spent an incalculable amount of hours trying to analyze all the things that I did wrong but tonight I’m sure as hell that we did something right.”
BTS was named Top Duo/Group, Song Sales Artist and Social Artist. The late Pop Smoke won Top New Artist, Rap Artist and Rap Album and Billboard 200 Album (Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon) and Bad Bunny took home Latin Artist, Latin Male Artist, Latin Song (“Dákiti” with Jhay Cortez) and Latin Album (YHLQMDLG).
Taylor Swift won Top Female Artist and Billboard 200 Artist and Lady Gaga earned Top Dance/Electronic Artist and Dance/Electronic Album (Chromatica). Other winners include Doja Cat (R&B Artist), Megan Thee Stallion (Rap Female Artist), Karol G (Latin Female Artist) and Kanye West (Gospel Artist, Gospel Song). Machine Gun Kelly won Top Rock Artist and Rock Album (for Tickets to My Downfall).
Jon Bon Jovi showed up at the BBMAs to present the Icon Award to P!nk, who performed a medley of her hits.
Finalists and winners at the 2021 BBMAs were determined based on sales, streaming, radio airplay and social engagement for the period of March 21, 2020 to April 3, 2021.
Check out the finalists and winners in major categories below:
Top Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd * WINNER
Top New Artist
Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke * WINNER
Rod Wave
Top Male Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd * WINNER
Top Female Artist
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift * WINNER
Top Duo/Group
AC/DC
AJR
BTS * WINNER
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift * WINNER
Top Hot 100 Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd * WINNER
Top Streaming Songs Artist
DaBaby
Drake * WINNER
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
Justin Bieber
BTS * WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd
Top Radio Songs Artist
Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
The Weeknd * WINNER
Top Social Artist
BLACKPINK
BTS * WINNER
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen
Top R&B Artist
Jhené Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
The Weeknd * WINNER
Top R&B Male Artist
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
The Weeknd * WINNER
Top R&B Female Artist
Jhené Aiko
Doja Cat * WINNER
SZA
Top Rap Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke * WINNER
Top Rap Male Artist
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke * WINNER
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
Megan Thee Stallion * WINNER
Saweetie
Top Country Artist
Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen * WINNER
Top Country Male Artist
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen * WINNER
Top Country Female Artist
Gabby Barrett * WINNER
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line * WINNER
Maddie & Tae
Top Rock Artist
AC/DC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
Machine Gun Kelly * WINNER
twenty one pilots
Top Latin Artist
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny * WINNER
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny * WINNER
J Balvin
Ozuna
Top Latin Female Artist
Becky G
Karol G * WINNER
Rosalía
Top Latin Duo/Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Eslabón Armado * WINNER
Los Dos Carnales
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
The Chainsmokers
Kygo
Lady Gaga * WINNER
Marshmello
Surf Mesa
Top Billboard 200 Album
Juice WRLD Legends Never Die
Lil Baby My Turn
Pop Smoke Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon * WINNER
Taylor Swift folklore
The Weeknd After Hours
Top R&B Album
Jhené Aiko Chilombo
Chris Brown & Young Thug Slime & B
Doja Cat Hot Pink
Kehlani It Was Good Until It Wasn’t
The Weeknd After Hours * WINNER
Top Rap Album
DaBaby BLAME IT ON BABY
Juice WRLD Legends Never Die
Lil Baby My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert Eternal Atake
Pop Smoke Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon * WINNER
Top Country Album
Gabby Barrett Goldmine
Sam Hunt SOUTHSIDE
Chris Stapleton Starting Over
Carrie Underwood My Gift
Morgan Wallen Dangerous: The Double Album * WINNER
Top Rock Album
AC/DC Power Up
Miley Cyrus Plastic Hearts
Glass Animals Dreamland
Machine Gun Kelly Tickets to My Downfall * WINNER
Bruce Springsteen Letter to You
Top Latin Album
Anuel AA Emmanuel
Bad Bunny El Último Tour Del Mundo
Bad Bunny Las que no iban a salir
Bad Bunny YHLQMDLG * WINNER
J Balvin Colores
Top Dance/Electronic Album
DJ Snake Carte Blanche
Gryffin Gravity
Kygo Golden Hour
Lady Gaga Chromatica * WINNER
Kylie Minogue Disco
Top Hot 100 Song
24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights” * WINNER
Top Streaming Song
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR” * WINNER
Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
Top Selling Song
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”
BTS “Dynamite” * WINNER
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
Top Radio Song
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”
Harry Styles “Adore You”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights” * WINNER
Top Collaboration
24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope” * WINNER
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”
Top R&B Song
Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. “B.S.”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo “Intentions”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat “Say So”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights” * WINNER
Top Rap Song
24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR” * WINNER
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”
Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”
Top Country Song
Jason Aldean “Got What I Got”
Gabby Barrett “I Hope” * WINNER
Lee Brice “One of Them Girls”
Morgan Wallen “Chasin’ You”
Morgan Wallen “More Than My Hometown”
Top Rock Song
AJR “Bang!” * WINNER
All Time Low ft. blackbear “Monsters”
Glass Animals “Heat Waves”
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear “my ex’s best friend”
twenty one pilots “Level of Concern”
Top Latin Song
Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola”
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “Dákiti” * WINNER
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái”
Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers “Caramelo”
Top Dance/Electronic Song
Lady Gaga “Stupid Love”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain on Me”
SAINt JHN “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” * WINNER
Surf Mesa ft. Emilee “ily (i love you baby)”
Topic & A7S “Breaking Me”
