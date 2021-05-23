The Weeknd Wins Big At 'Billboard' Music Awards

The Weeknd was a big winner at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) on Sunday night.

The Canadian singer was named winner of Top Artist, Top Male Artist, R&B Artist, Male R&B Artist, R&B Album (After Hours), Radio Songs Artist and Hot 100 Artist as well as Radio Song, R&B Song and Hot 100 Song (“Blinding Lights”).

The Weekend marked the end of his After Hours character. “I’d like to thank God that I don’t have to wear that red suit anymore,” he said, after thanking “my family back home in Toronto.” Later in the show, he teased: "The After Hours are done and the dawn is coming."

His fellow Canadian Drake won Top Streaming Songs Artist.

Drake brought out his three-year-old son Adonis to accept the Artist of the Decade award, which was presented by his family and friends – including mother Sandi and father Dennis.

The rap superstar admitted he is “really bad at taking compliments” and doesn’t “quite understand” his success. He added: “I just know that I’ve spent an incalculable amount of hours trying to analyze all the things that I did wrong but tonight I’m sure as hell that we did something right.”

Rich Fury / Getty Images

BTS was named Top Duo/Group, Song Sales Artist and Social Artist. The late Pop Smoke won Top New Artist, Rap Artist and Rap Album and Billboard 200 Album (Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon) and Bad Bunny took home Latin Artist, Latin Male Artist, Latin Song (“Dákiti” with Jhay Cortez) and Latin Album (YHLQMDLG).

Taylor Swift won Top Female Artist and Billboard 200 Artist and Lady Gaga earned Top Dance/Electronic Artist and Dance/Electronic Album (Chromatica). Other winners include Doja Cat (R&B Artist), Megan Thee Stallion (Rap Female Artist), Karol G (Latin Female Artist) and Kanye West (Gospel Artist, Gospel Song). Machine Gun Kelly won Top Rock Artist and Rock Album (for Tickets to My Downfall).

Jon Bon Jovi showed up at the BBMAs to present the Icon Award to P!nk, who performed a medley of her hits.

Finalists and winners at the 2021 BBMAs were determined based on sales, streaming, radio airplay and social engagement for the period of March 21, 2020 to April 3, 2021.

Check out the finalists and winners in major categories below:

Top Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd * WINNER

Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke * WINNER

Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd * WINNER

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift * WINNER

Top Duo/Group

AC/DC

AJR

BTS * WINNER

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Taylor Swift * WINNER

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd * WINNER

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Drake * WINNER

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Justin Bieber

BTS * WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

The Weeknd * WINNER

Top Social Artist

BLACKPINK

BTS * WINNER

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen

Top R&B Artist

Jhené Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

The Weeknd * WINNER

Top R&B Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

The Weeknd * WINNER

Top R&B Female Artist

Jhené Aiko

Doja Cat * WINNER

SZA

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke * WINNER

Top Rap Male Artist

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke * WINNER

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion * WINNER

Saweetie

Top Country Artist

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen * WINNER

Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen * WINNER

Top Country Female Artist

Gabby Barrett * WINNER

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line * WINNER

Maddie & Tae

Top Rock Artist

AC/DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly * WINNER

twenty one pilots

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny * WINNER

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny * WINNER

J Balvin

Ozuna

Top Latin Female Artist

Becky G

Karol G * WINNER

Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Eslabón Armado * WINNER

Los Dos Carnales

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Lady Gaga * WINNER

Marshmello

Surf Mesa

Top Billboard 200 Album

Juice WRLD Legends Never Die

Lil Baby My Turn

Pop Smoke Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon * WINNER

Taylor Swift folklore

The Weeknd After Hours

Top R&B Album

Jhené Aiko Chilombo

Chris Brown & Young Thug Slime & B

Doja Cat Hot Pink

Kehlani It Was Good Until It Wasn’t

The Weeknd After Hours * WINNER

Top Rap Album

DaBaby BLAME IT ON BABY

Juice WRLD Legends Never Die

Lil Baby My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert Eternal Atake

Pop Smoke Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon * WINNER

Top Country Album

Gabby Barrett Goldmine

Sam Hunt SOUTHSIDE

Chris Stapleton Starting Over

Carrie Underwood My Gift

Morgan Wallen Dangerous: The Double Album * WINNER

Top Rock Album

AC/DC Power Up

Miley Cyrus Plastic Hearts

Glass Animals Dreamland

Machine Gun Kelly Tickets to My Downfall * WINNER

Bruce Springsteen Letter to You

Top Latin Album

Anuel AA Emmanuel

Bad Bunny El Último Tour Del Mundo

Bad Bunny Las que no iban a salir

Bad Bunny YHLQMDLG * WINNER

J Balvin Colores

Top Dance/Electronic Album

DJ Snake Carte Blanche

Gryffin Gravity

Kygo Golden Hour

Lady Gaga Chromatica * WINNER

Kylie Minogue Disco

Top Hot 100 Song

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights” * WINNER

Top Streaming Song

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR” * WINNER

Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Selling Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

BTS “Dynamite” * WINNER

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Radio Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles “Adore You”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights” * WINNER

Top Collaboration

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope” * WINNER

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

Top R&B Song

Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. “B.S.”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo “Intentions”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat “Say So”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights” * WINNER

Top Rap Song

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR” * WINNER

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”

Top Country Song

Jason Aldean “Got What I Got”

Gabby Barrett “I Hope” * WINNER

Lee Brice “One of Them Girls”

Morgan Wallen “Chasin’ You”

Morgan Wallen “More Than My Hometown”

Top Rock Song

AJR “Bang!” * WINNER

All Time Low ft. blackbear “Monsters”

Glass Animals “Heat Waves”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear “my ex’s best friend”

twenty one pilots “Level of Concern”

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “Dákiti” * WINNER

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái”

Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers “Caramelo”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Lady Gaga “Stupid Love”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain on Me”

SAINt JHN “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” * WINNER

Surf Mesa ft. Emilee “ily (i love you baby)”

Topic & A7S “Breaking Me”