The Weeknd Wins Big At JUNO Awards

The Weeknd was a big winner Friday night at the 50th JUNOs, earning three awards including Single of the Year for “Blinding Lights.”

The Toronto singer’s album After Hours was named Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year and he and his collaborators Ahmad “Belly” Balshe and Jason “Daheala” Quenneville won Songwriter of the Year.

The Weeknd is also up for Album of the Year, Artist of the Year and Fan Choice at Sunday’s televised show.

Returning champs included Group of the Year winner Arkells; KAYTRANADA, who won Dance Recording of the Year for his 2019 GRammy-winning album BUBBA; and Alanis Morissette, whose Such Pretty Forks in the Road was named Adult Contemporary Album of the Year.

Also picking up JUNOs were July Talk (Alternative Album of the Year) and Caribou (Electronic Album of the Year). Music Video of the Year was Jessie Reyez’s “No One’s in the Room,” directed by Emma Higgins.

First-time JUNO winners included Crown Lands (Breakthrough Group of the Year), Tenille Townes (Country Album of the Year), JJ Wilde (Rock Album of the Year), TOBi (Rap Recording of the Year) and Unleash the Archers (Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year).

WondaGurl (aka Toronto’s Ebony Oshunrinde) became the first Black woman to win the JUNO for Producer of the Year, for her work on Pop Smoke’s “Aim for the Moon” ft. Quavo and “Gang Gang” by Jackboys and Sheck Wes.

The JUNO for International Album of the Year was awarded to Fine Line by Harry Styles.

The 50th JUNO Awards were pushed from May 16 to June 6 due to pandemic restrictions in host city Toronto. During Friday’s pre-show, it was announced that the JUNOs will return to Toronto with in-person events next year – the first time in the city since 2011.

Here are the nominees in some of the categories that will be announced Sunday:

FAN CHOICE

Curtis Waters

JP Saxe

Lennon Stella

Les Cowboys Fringants

Tate McRae

Ali Gatie

Justin Bieber

NAV

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

ALBUM

You - Ali Gatie

Courage - Céline Dion

Changes - Justin Bieber

Thanks for the Dance - Leonard Cohen

After Hours - The Weeknd

POP ALBUM

It's Never Really Over - Johnny Orlando

Hold It Together - JP Saxe

Changes - Justin Bieber

Three. Two. One. - Lennon Stella

Ryland James - Ryland James

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ali Gatie

Céline Dion

Jessie Reyez

Justin Bieber

The Weeknd

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST

Curtis Waters

JP Saxe

Powfu

Ryland James

Tate McRae

TRADITIONAL R&B/SOUL RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Charlotte Day Wilson - "Take Care of You" ft. Syd

Dylan Sinclair - Proverb

Emanuel - Alt Therapyt Session 1: Disillusion

IAMTHELIVING - In This Thing Called Life

Savannah Ré - "Solid"