The Weeknd Wins Big At JUNO Awards
The Weeknd was a big winner Friday night at the 50th JUNOs, earning three awards including Single of the Year for “Blinding Lights.”
The Toronto singer’s album After Hours was named Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year and he and his collaborators Ahmad “Belly” Balshe and Jason “Daheala” Quenneville won Songwriter of the Year.
The Weeknd is also up for Album of the Year, Artist of the Year and Fan Choice at Sunday’s televised show.
Returning champs included Group of the Year winner Arkells; KAYTRANADA, who won Dance Recording of the Year for his 2019 GRammy-winning album BUBBA; and Alanis Morissette, whose Such Pretty Forks in the Road was named Adult Contemporary Album of the Year.
Also picking up JUNOs were July Talk (Alternative Album of the Year) and Caribou (Electronic Album of the Year). Music Video of the Year was Jessie Reyez’s “No One’s in the Room,” directed by Emma Higgins.
First-time JUNO winners included Crown Lands (Breakthrough Group of the Year), Tenille Townes (Country Album of the Year), JJ Wilde (Rock Album of the Year), TOBi (Rap Recording of the Year) and Unleash the Archers (Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year).
WondaGurl (aka Toronto’s Ebony Oshunrinde) became the first Black woman to win the JUNO for Producer of the Year, for her work on Pop Smoke’s “Aim for the Moon” ft. Quavo and “Gang Gang” by Jackboys and Sheck Wes.
The JUNO for International Album of the Year was awarded to Fine Line by Harry Styles.
The 50th JUNO Awards were pushed from May 16 to June 6 due to pandemic restrictions in host city Toronto. During Friday’s pre-show, it was announced that the JUNOs will return to Toronto with in-person events next year – the first time in the city since 2011.
Here are the nominees in some of the categories that will be announced Sunday:
FAN CHOICE
Curtis Waters
JP Saxe
Lennon Stella
Les Cowboys Fringants
Tate McRae
Ali Gatie
Justin Bieber
NAV
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
ALBUM
You - Ali Gatie
Courage - Céline Dion
Changes - Justin Bieber
Thanks for the Dance - Leonard Cohen
After Hours - The Weeknd
POP ALBUM
It's Never Really Over - Johnny Orlando
Hold It Together - JP Saxe
Changes - Justin Bieber
Three. Two. One. - Lennon Stella
Ryland James - Ryland James
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ali Gatie
Céline Dion
Jessie Reyez
Justin Bieber
The Weeknd
BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST
Curtis Waters
JP Saxe
Powfu
Ryland James
Tate McRae
TRADITIONAL R&B/SOUL RECORDING OF THE YEAR
Charlotte Day Wilson - "Take Care of You" ft. Syd
Dylan Sinclair - Proverb
Emanuel - Alt Therapyt Session 1: Disillusion
IAMTHELIVING - In This Thing Called Life
Savannah Ré - "Solid"
Artist Radio
Listen to music from JUNO winners