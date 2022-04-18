The Weeknd Wraps Up 1st Weekend Of Coachella

The Weeknd warmed up for this summer’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour on Sunday night at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.

The Canadian singer performed 17 songs during his headline set, including covers of tracks by Future (“Low Life”), Ty Dolla $ign (“Or Nah”) and fellow Canadian Drake (“Crew Love”). He also did “Hurricane” by Ye, whom he replaced as Coachella headliner.

The Weeknd was joined by previously-announced festival act Swedish House Mafia on openers “Sacrifice” and “How Do I Make You Love Me?” and the set-closing “Moth To A Flame.”

It was the first time fans got to see The Weeknd perform tracks from his most recent album Dawn FM.

The Weeknd’s tour opener Doja Cat also performed at Coachella on Sunday and brought out Tyga for “Juicy” and Rico Nasty for “Tia Tamera.”

The Weeknd, who returns on April 24 to close out Coachella, was one of several artists representing Canada at the festival this year. The weekend included sets by Carly Rae Jepsen, Arcade Fire, Daniel Caesar, BADBADNOTGOOD, Belly, Jessie Reyez, Caribou and Orville Peck as well as guest appearances by Justin Bieber and Shania Twain.