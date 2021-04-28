The White Stripes Release Glitch Mob Remix Of 'Seven Nation Army'

The White Stripes recently released a decade-old remix of their 2003 hit “Seven Nation Army” by The Glitch Mob.

“Over the years, SO many of you wrote asking us to release our remix … onto streaming platforms,” the EDM trio tweeted. “It is a surreal honour to have something that started as a renegade remix transform into an official release.”

The remix has also been given a trippy video that includes visuals from the original White Stripes video.

“Seven Nation Army (The Glitch Mob Remix)” will also be available on 7” vinyl beginning July 9.

Watch the video below: