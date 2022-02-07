The Who Announces 'Hits Back!' Tour

The Who announced Monday a new tour that will bring them to only one Canadian city later this year.

The Who Hits Back! tour, which kicks off in Florida on April 22, will stop at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 2.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

“Pete and I said we’d be back, but we didn’t think we’d have to wait for two years for the privilege,” Roger Daltrey said, in a statement. “This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around.

“So many livelihoods have been impacted due to Covid, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together – the band, the crew and the fans. We’re gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way The Who know how. By giving it everything we got.”

Daltrey and Pete Townshend will be backed by Pete’s son Simon Townshend on guitar and Ringo Starr’s son Zak Starkey on drums as well as Loren Gold and Emily Marshall on keyboards and bassist Jon Button.

Daltrey turns 78 in March and Townshend will be 77 by the time he’s in Toronto. The pair last performed in Canada during the Moving On! tour, which included shows in Toronto and Vancouver.

In 2019, Daltrey said he expects to have to stop singing by the time he's 80. "Obviously within the next five years I think my voice will go,” he told Billboard. “Age will get it in the end.”