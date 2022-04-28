The Wiggles Are Ready To Tour With Lil Nas X

When Lil Nas X announced his first headlining tour on Tuesday, fans noticed the absence of a guest act. But, on Wednesday, the rap star tweeted one possibility.

“Trying really hard to get the wiggles to coheadline the tour with me,” he tweeted. “i will keep you guys updated.”

Only hours later, a reply from the official account for the iconic children’s entertainers responded. “We’re ready to wiggle with you!,” it read, along with coloured heart emojis representing each Wiggle.

Anthony Field, the only remaining original member of The Wiggles, tweeted: “The Big Red Car is packed and ready mate! Let’s Wiggle!”

While it’s probably all in good fun, a Lil Nas X tour with The Wiggles would not be that unusual given that the Australian group has recently broadened its repretoire.

On ReWiggled, which debuted at No. 1 on the Australian charts last month, The Wiggles cover tracks by acts like Rihanna, The Rolling Stones, Blondie, AC/DC, The White Stripes and James Brown. They also take on the Queen classic “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Lil Nas X’s Long Live Montero Tour includes only one stop in Canada – at Toronto’s History on Sept. 15. Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 29 at 10 a.m.