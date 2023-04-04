Thomas Bangalter Blames Tech Advances For Daft Punk's Demise

Thomas Bangalter, one-half of French electronic music duo Daft Punk, said advances in tech were partly responsible for their decision to call it quits in 2021.

“We tried to use these machines to express something extremely moving that a machine cannot feel, but a human can,” he told BBC News. “We were always on the side of humanity and not on the side of technology.

“That's why 2021 was the right time to pull the plug on the project. As much as I love this character, the last thing I would want to be, in the world we live in, in 2023, is a robot.”

Bangalter said he has concerns about the rise of artificial intelligence in creating music and insisted Daft Punk was about keeping a distinct line between humanity and technology.

"It was an exploration, I would say, starting with the machines and going away from them,” he explained. “I love technology as a tool [but] I'm somehow terrified of the nature of the relationship between the machines and ourselves.”

Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo announced in February 2021 they were packing it in after nearly three decades.