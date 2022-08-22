Thomas Rhett Announces 10-City Canadian Tour

Country star Thomas Rhett announced Monday he will be braving the Canadian winter for a 10-city tour.

“It’s been an absolute blast being back out on the road this summer and we are so excited to take the tour to Canada next year,” Rhett said, in a release. “It feels like forever since we were last able to play for those fans. They always bring an insane amount of energy, and we cannot wait to get up there and see them again.”

Rhett will kick off the Canadian trek in Vancouver on Feb. 9 with a show at Rogers Arena and then hit Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatoon, Regina, Winnipeg, London, Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa.

Opening acts will be Jordan Davis and Kameron Marlowe.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Check out all the dates below:

Canadian “Bring The Bar To You Tour” Dates:

2/9 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

2/11 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

2/12 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

2/16 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

2/17 - Regina, SK - Brandt Centre

2/18 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

2/21 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

2/22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

2/24 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

2/25 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre