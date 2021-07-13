Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood Among Big Names At Stagecoach

Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs will headline the 2022 edition of Stagecoach, it was announced on Monday.

The stellar line-up for the April 29-May 1 event in Indio, California also includes acts like Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, The Black Crowes, Jimmie Allen, Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker.

Canada is represented by Orville Peck, who is scheduled to perform April 30, and Lindsay Ell, who takes the stage on May 1.

Stagecoach passes, ranging from $379 to $1,299 U.S. go on sale July 16 at 10 a.m. PT.

The festival returns next year after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.