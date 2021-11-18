Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins Welcome Baby No. 4

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins have welcomed their fourth daughter.

The 31-year-old country singer shared the news Wednesday in an Instagram post. “Lillie Carolina Akins born November 15th. 7.5 pounds of pure joy,” read the caption. "@laur_akins you are my hero. Watching a child being born is legit a miracle. 4 under 6 here we go!”

Akins, on her Instagram, shared: "Our little miss Lillie Carolina Akins was born on November 15th and our family couldn’t be more over the moon about our littlest joy."

The couple already has daughters Willa Gray, 6, Ada James, 4, and one-year-old Lennon Love.

In 2019, Rhett spoke to iHeartRadio.ca about how fatherhood has changed him. “When you have kids your priorities change a little bit," he explained. "Today my kids are my No. 1 for sure priority but I do love that they get to come on the road because it makes being on the road feel a lot more like home.”

At home, he said, the girls are his biggest fans. “We sing all the time at the house and when we get in the car it’s nothing but my music that plays because they get really mad if I change it to somebody different,” said Rhett. “I’m kind of soaking it in while I can."