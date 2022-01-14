Thomas Rhett Talks About New Album 'Where We Started'

Thomas Rhett says his new album Where We Started has a little bit of something for everyone.

“There are songs that are going to make you cry on this record. There are songs that are going to make you kiss the person that you love. There are songs that are going to make you wanna dance and there are songs that are going to make you wanna party,” the country star explains in a promotional video.

“You could be anywhere in the world – on a beach, on the lake, in the mountains, wherever. There’s a song for you on here.”

For the title track, Rhett brought in pop star Katy Perry and the album also has collaborations with Riley Green, Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, and Russell Dickerson.

Rhett co-wrote all but one of the album’s 15 tracks and said they were inspired by the “euphoria” of being back on stage.

“When you go a year and a half without it, then feel it for the first time again, it’s the coolest thing in the world,” he said, in a release. "That’s really where my brain has been and where these songs came from — they’re some of my favourite songs that I've ever been a part of.”

Rhett’s sixth studio album, Where We Started drops April 1. Fans who pre-order it will instantly receive “Angels” and “Church Boots.”

Where We Started Track List:

1. "The Hill”

2. "Church Boots”

3. "Bass Pro Hat"

4. "Anything Cold”

5. “Angels”

6. "Half Of Me" (ft. Riley Green)

7. "Bring The Bar”

8. "Paradise"

9. "Death Row” (ft. Tyler Hubbard, Russell Dickerson)

10. "Mama’s Front Door”

11. "Slow Down Summer”

12. "Simple As A Song”

13. "Us Someday”

14. "Somebody Like Me”

15. "Where We Started (with Katy Perry)